5 Major Japan Banks Raise Fixed Rates for Housing Loans
17:17 JST, February 1, 2026
The nation’s five major banks have increased base rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage, setting them at 4.85%-5.67% per annum starting this month.
The decision on the hikes is linked to the recent increase in benchmark interest rates of long-term government bonds. The rates of MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., Mizuho Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank are set at the highest since their establishment.
The actual applied interest rate is determined by a margin of the preferential rates, which depends on the borrower’s credit ratings and normally set lower than base rates. All five banks also raised their most preferential interest rate, setting it at 2.750%-3.175%. The margins of increase in base rates and most preferential rates ranged from 0.07% to 0.33%.
The new rates are subject to loans filed this month. Loans that have already been taken out will not be affected.
The five banks did not change variable rate home loans, which account for about 80% of housing loans that have been taken out.
Top Articles in Business
-
Japan, Italy to Boost LNG Cooperation; Aimed at Diversifying Japan’s LNG Sources
-
Honda to Launch New Electric Motorbike in Vietnam
-
Mcdonald’s, Starbucks in Japan Move Away from Paper Straws Amid Customer Dissatisfaction
-
Asics Opens Factory for Onitsuka Tiger Brand in Western Japan
-
Japan’s ANA to Introduce Nationwide Logistics Service Using Drones, Will Be Used to Deliver Supplies in Remote Areas
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)