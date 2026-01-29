Driving Forward with Akio Toyoda: Toyota’s Development of Sports Cars Reflects Shinto Idea of Tokowaka

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda introduces the GR GT prototype sports car on Dec. 5 in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture.

Reporters who follow Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda may notice that he frequently uses phrases related to Ise Jingu, a Shinto shrine complex located in Mie Prefecture, central Japan.

The automaker and Ise Jingu are both located in the Tokai region, but their relationship seems to go beyond a geographical connection.

In January 2019, reporters asked Toyoda, who was president of the automaker at the time, what would be the theme of the new year. “Tokowaka,” Toyoda replied, citing a Shinto word that means to be eternally fresh.

The site where Ise Jingu’s Geku outer shrine is scheduled to be relocated through the next Shikinen Sengu ritual

Ise Jingu carries out an important ritual based on tokowaka called Shikinen Sengu in which the buildings, sacred treasures and other items are remade every 20 years.

The ritual started during the reign of Empress Jito (from 690-697), meaning that it has lasted for about 1,300 years. The buildings are still in a usable state, but by intentionally rebuilding them, it has enabled the style of the buildings of Ise Jingu to be passed on to the present day in a fresh state.

“(The automotive industry) is undergoing a once-in-a-century transformation, but there are things that we must not change,” Toyoda said in January 2019. “Artificial intelligence has emerged, but there are certain things it is worth being done by humans.”

“We need to think about what are the things we need to care about. I have chosen the word ‘tokowaka’ so we won’t lose sight of what’s important.”

Passing on skills

Toyoda, 69, enjoys being behind the wheel, calling himself “Morizo” when driving. He also still appears on the front lines of development and works with engineers on car development. The car enthusiast has likened the automaker’s development of sports cars to the Shikinen Sengu ritual.

Besides maintaining freshness, the ritual has another purpose, which is to pass on skills to the next generation. By repeating the ritual every 20 years, Ise Jingu can transfer traditional practices, procedures, construction methods and more to future generations.

The next Shikinen Sengu ritual is scheduled in 2033, but the reconstruction process has already begun.

The development of sports cars resembles the ritual, according to Toyoda.

For Toyoda, it doesn’t matter whether the launch of a new model takes time. What is important is that sports cars are continuously being developed, which is technically challenging and incurs huge costs, so that skills and technologies can be handed over to future generations. This approach enables the automaker to maintain and enhance their manufacturing capabilities.

Improving the core

Toyota unveiled a prototype of its new sports car, the GR GT, in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Dec. 5, 2025. The automaker said it aims to release the vehicle by the end of 2027.

A Toyota 2000GT sports car

The GR GT is not an ordinary sports car. With a top speed of over 320 kph, it belongs to a line of prestigious Toyota sports cars that includes the 2000GT, a model released in 1967 and featured in the James Bond film “You Only Live Twice,” and the Lexus LFA, which was released in 2010 and honed at the Nurburgring circuit in western Germany.

“Developing a car like this is similar to conducting Shikinen Sengu — it takes place once every 20 years,” Toyoda told reporters during the interval of the unveiling of the GR GT prototype in December. “New technologies emerge as times change, so the cars won’t be the same. However, we should pass on the attitude of improving the fundamental parts, the core (of sports cars) to future generations, just like Ise Jingu.”

A Lexus LFA

“We want to release cars that make people feel the essence of Toyota. If we don’t stay committed to that, automobiles as industrial products will become mere commodities,” Toyoda added.

‘I’ll keep on running’

Toyoda’s frequent reference to Ise Jingu is due to the influence of his father and role model, Shoichiro.

Shoichiro Toyoda (1925-2023) served as president, chairman and later honorary chairman of Toyota. He led Sukeikai, a group that supports Ise Jingu, for about 11 years from 2006. Shoichiro referred to the tokowaka spirit in a book published in 2015.

“Shinto has a spirit of tokowaka, which is to live each day with hope for the future,” Shoichiro wrote. “What is required of us is to look to the world, believe in the future and work diligently with our hearts filled with hope in order to contribute to the international community. We must realize a vibrant Japan that earns respect from the world, and pass it to the next generation.”

Shoichiro was a leader who always thought about the meaning of Toyota’s existence in society. Having observed his father closely, Akio Toyoda, since becoming president in 2009, has led the automaker with a personal mission of passing on the company’s legacy to the next generation.

Toyoda often encourages young people to pursue new endeavors, saying, “The future is created by the people who will live in it. Supporting them is my role.”

In order for the Japanese automaker to stay evergreen like Ise Jingu, it’s essential for the company to establish an environment in which new generations can continue to emerge. Toyoda’s closing remarks at the unveiling of the GR GT prototype left a strong impression:

“It’s not the time for Morizo to stop. I’ll keep on running until I fall down.”

