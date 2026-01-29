Driving Forward with Akio Toyoda: Toyota Chairman States His Goal of Making Cars Japan’s Culture

“Let’s make cars Japan’s culture.” This was the slogan declared by Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda upon assuming the chairman post of the Automobile Business & Culture Association of Japan, an organization comprising a wide range of groups involved with automobiles. What are his thoughts behind this slogan?

Recalling grandfather’s words

Established in 1946, the Automobile Business & Culture Association of Japan is a cross-industry institution comprising 166 organizations and companies, such as parts makers and the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association. Other members include the Petroleum Association of Japan, the General Insurance Association of Japan, and the Japan Automobile Federation. About 5.5 million people are employed by its members.

Akio Toyoda delivers a speech in Tokyo on June 10 after becoming the chairman of the Automobile Business & Culture Association of Japan.

The predecessor of the Automobile Business & Culture Association of Japan is the Automobile Association, which was established in November 1945, only three months after the end of World War II. Kiichiro Toyoda, grandfather of Akio Toyoda and founder of Toyota Motor, assumed the chairman post of the Automobile Association. Kiichiro left the following remarks when the association was established.

“Automobiles are extremely important for the stability of people’s lives and postwar reconstruction. I would like to contribute to the reconstruction of a peaceful Japan and to world culture by building a ‘democratic automotive industrial nation,’” Kiichiro said.

When the association was established, people were struggling to find food, as the war has just ended. At that time, Kiichiro used the term “world culture” rather than simply stating “culture,” apparently envisioning a future in which automobiles help Japanese nationals deepen exchanges with people living in foreign countries.

Passing on the dream

Kiichiro’s remarks were reportedly discovered at the National Diet Library by Yutaka Shimazaki, senior executive director of the Automobile Business & Culture Association of Japan. When Akio Toyoda learned of the remarks from Shimazaki, it is likely he instantly made a pledge to himself to realize the future Kiichiro had envisioned 80 years ago.

In his official inaugural address as the chairman of the Automobile Business & Culture Association of Japan on June 10, Akio did not mention his connection to Kiichiro.

“When considering cars from a cultural perspective, I doubt whether they are really contributing to Japan,” Akio said. “I want many Japanese people to say, ‘When it comes to Japan’s pride, it’s undoubtedly cars.’ I want to move the hearts of all Japanese people.”

Akio apparently refrained from talking about his grandfather, as he considered it a personal matter.

Achieving the goal of “making cars Japan’s culture” is no easy task. Unlike sales figures, profits and wage levels, it cannot be defined by numerical values. Its progress is also difficult to gauge. It will take time, and it is unclear whether it can even be achieved.

Nevertheless, Akio seems determined to pursue his goal. He has made it clear he is committed to carrying on the dream of his beloved grandfather, whom he often speaks to at his grave, saying, “Please use me as your vessel (if there is anything you have left undone).”

Maintain 3 important events

There are three days in which Akio always clears his schedule to attend “external events” — the first Saturday in March, July 18 and Oct. 30.

On the first Saturday in March, an event to commemorate Kiichiro and Juichi Nakamura is held in Toyota City in Aichi Prefecture. Nakamura is a former mayor of Koromo town, which later became Toyota City. He played a pivotal role in bringing Toyota Motor to the town.

July 18 is a day when a Buddhist service to pray for traffic safety is conducted at Shokoji temple in Chino, Nagano Prefecture. On Oct. 30, a festival to honor Sakichi Toyoda — Akio’s great-grandfather who founded the Toyota group — is held in Kosai, Shizuoka Prefecture. Akio always attend these three events except for extraordinary reasons. However, his reasons for participating in the events differ, as well as Akio’s sentiment when attending the events.

At Shokoji temple, Akio and other participants reaffirm their commitment to traffic safety. Everyone there has a serious expression on their face. Sakichi’s hometown is now part of Kosai and, on Oct. 30, Akio mingles with people who live in the area where his great-grandfather was born and raised, expressing his gratitude for their continued friendship. It is a cheerful event filled with smiles.

In contrast, the event to commemorate Nakamura and Kiichiro usually takes place in a calm and quiet atmosphere at the city hall of Toyota City, during a still-chilly season. Akio’s speech often involves tears, as he becomes emotional about Kiichiro.

Akio Toyoda, front row far left, waits for a photo to be taken at an event to commemorate Juichi Nakamura and Kiichiro Toyoda at Toyota City Hall in Aichi Prefecture in 2019.

There is a standard phrase in Akio’s speech at the commemoration ceremony. “Kiichiro and the other founding members did nothing but to work hard, and they were unable to witness their labor bearing fruit,” Akio says. “I have built my career with the sole desire to dispel their regrets.”

Born in 1956, Akio never met Kiichiro. His grandfather died four years prior to his birth at the age of 57. However, Akio’s sentiment toward Kiichiro is evident in the remarks the Toyota chairman made when Kiichiro was inducted into the U.S. Automotive Hall of Fame in 2018.

“We are here today because of people who underpinned (Toyota’s) founding period with Kiichiro. They took on a challenge to produce (Japan-made) cars, which was deemed impossible at that time,” Akio said. “If we, who have carried on the torch from them, do nothing but play it safe, it will be inexcusable to both our predecessors and future generations.”

This article is from DOW JONES YOMIURI SHIMBUN Pro.