JR Tokai, Shizuoka Pref. Agree on Water Resources for Maglev Train Construction

The Yomiuri Shimbun

From left, JR Tokai President Shunsuke Niwa, Shizuoka Gov. Yasutomo Suzuki and Satoru Mizushima, vice-minister of the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, shake hands at the signing ceremony at the Shizuoka prefectural government building Saturday.

TOKYO/SHIZUOKA — Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) and Shizuoka Prefecture on Saturday signed a letter of agreement regarding water resources, the biggest concern over the construction of the Shizuoka section of the Linear Chuo Shinkansen maglev train line. The agreement includes a provision that JR Tokai will compensate for any issues that may arise, such as a decrease in water volume of the prefecture’s Oi River. With the decadelong discussion having progressed, the focus now turns to when to start construction.

‘Certain solution’

Shizuoka Gov. Yasutomo Suzuki, JR Tokai President Shunsuke Niwa and witness Satoru Mizushima, vice-minister of the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, signed the letter of agreement at a ceremony held at the Shizuoka prefectural government building. “We reached a certain solution,” Suzuki said regarding the water resource issue. “We believe that the agreement will help accommodate the concerns and anxieties of those living along the river.”

While the construction of the 286-kilometer train line connecting Shinagawa Station in Tokyo and Nagoya Station in Nagoya began in 2014, the 8.9-kilometer Shizuoka section is the only section where construction has yet to start. The section is part of the 25-kilometer “Southern Alps Tunnel,” which runs through Yamanashi, Shizuoka, and Nagano prefectures and is close to the upper reaches of the Oi River. Former Shizuoka Gov. Heita Kawakatsu was opposed to the project, citing the decrease in river’s waters and its negative impact on people’s lives and local industries.

The written agreement specifies that, if the construction affects the use of water in the Oi River area, JR Tokai will take measures to: Restore river functions and bear necessary costs without setting a deadline, and not require the prefectural and local governments concerned to prove a causal relationship with construction.

Other main issues surrounding construction include the impact on biodiversity, more specifically, the impact of reduced water on plants and animals, and the large amount of soil that will be generated by the tunnel excavation and construction work. With Suzuki replacing Kawakatsu as governor in May 2024, discussions between the prefecture and JR Tokai began to move forward.

Difficult construction expected

However, since the Shizuoka section includes locations over than 1,000 meters underground, construction is expected to be difficult, with an estimation of at least 10 years from the start of construction to inaugurating the service. Even if construction begins by the end of 2026, the linear maglev train service will not launch until the late 2030s.

Rising prices are also a concern: In October 2025, JR Tokai announced that total construction costs are expected to increase from the initially planned ¥7.04 trillion to ¥11 trillion, due to factors such as soaring material costs.

After the signing ceremony, Niwa said, “We would like to start the construction of the Shizuoka section as soon as possible to ensure the early opening of the line. We will proceed with dialogue with local residents carefully and swiftly.”