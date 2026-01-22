Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant Reactor Suspended after 1 Day

The Yomiuri Shimbun
16:25 JST, January 22, 2026
The reactor No. 6 at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, which resumed operation Wednesday, was suspended on Thursday after an alarm sounded during the removal of control rods used to suppress nuclear fission, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. announced Thursday.
