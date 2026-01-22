Hot word :

Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant Reactor Suspended after 1 Day

Yomiuri Shimbuin file photo
The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power station in Niigata Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:25 JST, January 22, 2026

The reactor No. 6 at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, which resumed operation Wednesday, was suspended on Thursday after an alarm sounded during the removal of control rods used to suppress nuclear fission, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. announced Thursday.

