TEPCO Restarts Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant in Niigata Prefecture after Delay

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power station

The Yomiuri Shimbun

19:16 JST, January 21, 2026

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. restarted the No. 6 reactor of its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power station in Niigata Prefecture on Wednesday for the first time in nearly 14 years.

The restart was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but was postponed due to safety concerns.

