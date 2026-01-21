Japan Operator to Convert All Lotteria Fast Food Restaurant Outlets to Zetteria Brand by March
16:33 JST, January 21, 2026
Lotteria, the long standing popular fast food chain restaurant with a 50-year history in Japan, will soon disappear from streets nationwide. Zensho holdings Co., the Japan operator of Lotteria, will convert all outlets into its “Zetteria” brand by the end of March.
Zensho purchased Lotteria in 2023 and has been converting outlets into the Zetteria brand since then. The name “Zetteria” comes from the combination of “Zeppin (superb) burger” and “cafeteria,” with the restaurant serving hamburgers and faire trade coffee among other items.
There are 106 Lotteria outlets nationwide as of the end of last year. Ultimately, after the conversion, there will be about 280 Zetteria outlets.
