Honda Unveils New Iconic ‘H’ logo; Next-gen EVs to Use New Design

Courtesy of Honda Motor Co.

Honda’s new H logo

Honda Motor Co., has revealed its new ‘H’ logo.

The new H mark resembles two arms lifted upward and represents the corporation’s commitment to “augment the possibilities of mobility and sincerely serve the needs of the customers of [the] Honda automobile business,” according to a news release by the firm.

The new design will have its debut on Honda’s next-generation EVs, such as the Honda 0 series that comes out this year. Starting in 2027, it will also be used on hybrid electric models, motorsports models and in its shops.

The new logo represents the company’s “second founding,” the firm said.

Honda first adopted its H mark in 1963 and since then, the design has changed a few times. The current logo has been used since 2001.