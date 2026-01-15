Taiwan-Based Eva Air to Launch Direct Connection to Washington in July
20:37 JST, January 15, 2026
Taiwan-based EVA Air will launch direct service in July connecting Taiwan and Washington, according to a report by The Central News Agency in Taiwan.
This marks the first time a Taiwanese airline will operate direct passenger flights to Washington.
According to the report, the airline will operate four flights per week using Boeing 787-9 aircraft. EVA Air President Sun Chia-ming told a press conference that Washington is a very important market in terms of politics, military, and other areas.
According to a source close to the U.S.-Taiwan relations, Taiwan authorities have long asked the U.S. government to allow direct flights. However, due to the absence of formal diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Taiwan, as well as other political considerations, this had not been realized.
