Japan’s JR Tokai to Introduce Private Compartment Seats on Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Trains in Oct.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shinkansen bullet trains at JR Tokai’s Oi Shinkansen Depot in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo

NAGOYA — Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai), the operator of Tokaido Shinkansen bullet trains, will introduce private compartment seats to the bullet trains on Oct. 1.

JR Tokai President Shunsuke Niwa revealed the plan in a recent interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun.

Private compartment seats were abolished in 2003 and currently, Green and Ordinary seats are available. Although JR Tokai has made efforts to improve the capacity of its Shinkansen, the company will now respond to the needs of a variety of passengers, Niwa said.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

JR Tokai President Shunsuke Niwa

The new private compartments will allow passengers to “enjoy a premium space, in which their privacy is secured.” The company will also provide services that surpass those available in the Green Car. Prices for the new seats have not yet been disclosed.

To promote the 20th Asian Games and 5th Asian Para Games, which are scheduled to be held in Nagoya and the surrounding areas this autumn, the railway company plans to begin operating specially designed trains on the Tokaido Line from around June, according to Niwa. Station attendants will also wear pins with emblems of the events.

“We will fulfill our responsibilities as a transportation provider” for the athletes and officials of the games, Niwa said.