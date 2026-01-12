Honda to Launch New Electric Motorbike in Vietnam

Takashi Itoda / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Honda Motor Co.’s new electric motorbike Honda UC3Honda to Launch New Electric Motorbike in Vietnam

HANOI — Honda Motor Co. announced that it will launch its latest electric motorbike, the Honda UC3, in Vietnam in June. The Vietnamese government plans to gradually restrict gas-powered motorbikes in central Hanoi, starting in July.

Honda will expand its lineup of electric motorcycles, aiming to maintain its 80% share of the Vietnamese market, which is known for its huge extensive use of lightweight motorcycles.

The UC3 can travel about 120 kilometers on a single charge, with its performance equivalent to that of a 110cc class gas-powered two-wheel vehicle, according to Honda. The price is still undecided.

Honda launched its first electric motorbike in Vietnam in April 2025. Local manufacturer VinFast is leading the electric motorbike market in Vietnam. Honda will increase the number of its electric models to three, including the UC3, by July 2026, when the new regulations will be enforced.

For now, local authorities have not provided specific details of the regulations, such as the areas and times when the use of gas-powered motorbikes is prohibited. “The impact of the regulations on the industry is significant and we will lobby [the Vietnamese government] to apply [them] gradually,” said Sayaka Arai, the president of the Vietnamese arm of the automaker.