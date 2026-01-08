Honda’s N-Box Tops New Vehicle Sales List in Japan in 2025

Courtesy of Honda Motor Co

Honda Motor Co.’s N-Box

The N-Box lightweight car from Honda Motor Co. had the highest new vehicle sales in Japan in 2025, highlighting its solid popularity since its release two years ago, according to a survey announced Thursday by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

Although it remained on top of the rankings, sales of the N-Box fell by 2.4% from 2024 to 201,354 units.

Half of the top 10 best-selling models were from Toyota Motor Corp., while embattled automaker Nissan Motor Co.’s vehicles were outside the top 10 rankings for the first time in five years.

Toyota’s Yaris secured second place followed by Suzuki Motor Corp.’s Spacia, both of which maintained sales levels similar to the previous year and moved up one place in the rankings.