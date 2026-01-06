Honda Postpones Restarting Production at Chinese Plants; Will Aim to Resume Operations on Jan. 19

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A Honda logo

Honda Motor Co. has postponed the resumption of production at its auto plants in China, which has been suspended since the end of December, until at least Jan. 19, two weeks later than originally planned. The company made the announcement on Monday, the same day the plants were initially supposed to restart operations.

Honda’s China plants have been halted since Dec. 29 due to a shortage of supplies from China-linked semiconductor maker Nexperia, which is headquartered in the Netherlands. Honda uses Nexperia’s semiconductors in some of its car parts.

Two domestic factories, Suzuka Factory in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, and Saitama Factory Automobile Plant in Yorii, Saitama Prefecture, halted production on Monday and Tuesday and will operate at a reduced level from Wednesday through Friday.

Honda’s global production volume for November 2025 was 218,927 units, down 33.7% from the same month in 2024. There are concerns that the prolonged suspension of production in China will have a greater impact on the company’s production volumes.