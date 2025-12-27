Toyota Sets 2026 Global Production Goal at Over 10 Mil. Units, Aiming to Meet U.S., Europe Hybrid Demand

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A Toyota Motor Corp. engineer checks a vehicle during its production process at its plant in Iwate Prefecture in April 2024.

Toyota Motor Corp. has set a global production target of more than 10 million units for 2026, including its Lexus brand, according to sources.

By maintaining levels near the 2023 record of 10.03 million units, the automaker aims to satisfy consistent demand for hybrid models across the U.S. and European markets, they said.

Toyota plans to set domestic production at about 3.5 million units and has been shared the plan with some suppliers. While it had been suggested that production in the United States might increase due to the impact of U.S. tariff policies, Toyota’s domestic output is now expected to exceed 3 million units for the fourth consecutive year — a level considered necessary to maintain domestic employment and preserve technical expertise.

After hitting a low of 7.9 million units in 2020 amid the COVID-19 crisis, Toyota’s global output has managed to recover. For 2025, the automaker projects another year of exceeding 10 million units.