Immersive Fort Tokyo to Close After Less Than 2 Years; Theme Park Let Visitors Step Into Animated Characters
21:00 JST, December 25, 2025
Immersive Fort Tokyo, a theme park in Tokyo’s Odaiba district that lets visitors step into the roles of popular animated characters, will close at the end of February, the operator said Thursday.
The facility will have been open for less than two years.
“We’ve concluded that the facility’s size is too excessive [for our business model],” said a statement by Katana Inc., a marketing company in Osaka City that operates the indoor park.
Immersive Fort Tokyo opened in March 2024, occupying part of the former Venus Fort shopping center that closed in 2022. The park re-creates the settings of popular animation and stories, giving visitors an immersive experience of playing characters and interacting with cast members.
“We’ll take advantage of the expertise we’ve gained through running the facility [for our future business],” the statement said.
