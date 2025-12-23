Suntory to Halt Jim Beam Distillery in Kentucky for Year

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

NEW YORK (Jiji Press) — Suntory Global Spirits Inc. will halt production of its bourbon whiskey Jim Beam for a year at its distillery in the U.S. state of Kentucky amid falling demand, it was learned Monday.

The weak demand followed U.S. trade disputes with many economies due to the high tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

During the halt, Suntory Global Spirits, a U.S. unit of Japanese beverage giant Suntory Holdings Ltd., will invest for site improvement, a statement said. Facilities for other purposes, including craft whisky production, will continue to operate.

This year, U.S. whiskeys met with a consumer boycott in Canada over Trump tariffs. In addition, increasing health consciousness is sapping demand for alcoholic beverages.

Suntory Holdings acquired U.S. whiskey maker Beam Inc., now named Suntory Global Spirits, for ¥1.6 trillion in 2014.