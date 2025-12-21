Nomura HD Aims to Increase Number of Individual Clients Through Employee Stock Purchase Associations, Says President

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Nomura Holdings, Inc. President Kentaro Okuda speaks in an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. President Kentaro Okuda expressed his enthusiasm to increase the number of individual clients through employee stock purchase associations for other companies in an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun. He intends to promote a “hybrid” type of service for clients using a smartphone application in concert with face-to-face consulting.

Pointing out the increase in the number of individuals opening securities accounts through those associations, mainly among those in their 50s and younger, Okuda said, “We will make them into a business that earns revenue from custody fees.”

Along with the expansion of the business for the wealthy, the securities company aims to increase assets under custody, such as investment trusts, by about 60% from fiscal 2024 to ¥37 trillion by fiscal 2030. When it comes to the corporate business, Okuda hopes to increase investments in recruiting at home and abroad, citing record-high transaction value in mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and stock privatization. The company will strengthen its advisory service on cross-border acquisition deals and other matters.

Nomura HD will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding on Thursday. “Now is the time to lay the foundations for the next 100 years. We will continue our culture of aiming at global businesses,” he said, expressing his desire to expand the asset management business, which he sees as the next growth area.