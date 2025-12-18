1st Official Southeast Asia Shop for Tomica Miniature Cars Opens in Kuala Lumpur

Takashi Itoda / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors browse Tomica miniature cars at the series’ first official shop in Southeast Asia, in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

KUALA LUMPUR — The first official shop in Southeast Asia for the Tomica miniature car series opened on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur.

Tomy Co., better known as Takara Tomy, opened the shop at a commercial complex in central Kuala Lumpur. This is the second foreign country in which the manufacturer has opened a store, after China.

Products at the Kuala Lumpur store are sold for prices equivalent to about ¥1,100 to ¥3,000. The items are manufactured in Vietnam.

The company previously sold Tomica cars in Malaysia and other Southeastern Asian countries via sales agents. With the launch of its official shop, Tomy aims to raise awareness of Tomica cars in the region and eventually open more stores in nearby countries.

“We hope we can fascinate not just children, but also adult collectors [of our Tomica cars],” said a Tomy official who attended an opening event at the new shop.