Honda Motor to Suspend Production over Chip Shortages; Japan, China Plants to Temporarily Halt in December, January

Honda Motor Co. will suspend or reduce production at its automobile plants in Japan and China this month and in January, due to a shortage of chips manufactured by Nexperia.

The automobile manufacturer will suspend production at its plant in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, and another in Yorii, Saitama Prefecture, on Jan. 5 and 6 and reduce production at the two plants between Jan. 7 and 9.

In China, production at three joint venture plants with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. will be halted from Dec. 29 through Jan. 2.

Nexperia is a Netherlands-based chipmaker owned by a Chinese parent company. Between October and November, the Chinese government introduced export restrictions on Nexperia chips manufactured in China.

Due to those restrictions, Honda suspended production at a plant in Mexico and reduced production at plants in the United States and Canada.

Although operations at these plants returned to normal after a while, shortages of Nexperia chips have continued, according to Honda.