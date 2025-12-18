Hot word :

Honda Motor to Suspend Production over Chip Shortages; Japan, China Plants to Temporarily Halt in December, January

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Honda’s logo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:04 JST, December 18, 2025

Honda Motor Co. will suspend or reduce production at its automobile plants in Japan and China this month and in January, due to a shortage of chips manufactured by Nexperia.

The automobile manufacturer will suspend production at its plant in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, and another in Yorii, Saitama Prefecture, on Jan. 5 and 6 and reduce production at the two plants between Jan. 7 and 9.

In China, production at three joint venture plants with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. will be halted from Dec. 29 through Jan. 2.

Nexperia is a Netherlands-based chipmaker owned by a Chinese parent company. Between October and November, the Chinese government introduced export restrictions on Nexperia chips manufactured in China.

Due to those restrictions, Honda suspended production at a plant in Mexico and reduced production at plants in the United States and Canada.

Although operations at these plants returned to normal after a while, shortages of Nexperia chips have continued, according to Honda.

