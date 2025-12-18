Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Business>Companies

Honda to Cut Production in Japan, China due to Chip Shortage

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Honda’s logp

Jiji Press

12:06 JST, December 18, 2025

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)—Honda Motor Co. plans to reduce vehicle production at some plants in Japan and China from late this month through early January due to a shortage of semiconductors, company officials said Wednesday.

In Japan, the company will suspend operations at plants in Yorii, Saitama Prefecture, and Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, on Jan. 5-6 in addition to the New Year’s holidays and reduce production there on Jan. 7-9.

In China, the Japanese automaker will halt operations at three joint venture plants with Dongfeng Motor for five days from Dec. 29 as earlier planned.

Honda reduced vehicle production in North America in October and November because of a shortage of chips from Nexperia amid tensions between the United States and China.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Companies Page

Companies Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING