Honda to Cut Production in Japan, China due to Chip Shortage

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)—Honda Motor Co. plans to reduce vehicle production at some plants in Japan and China from late this month through early January due to a shortage of semiconductors, company officials said Wednesday.

In Japan, the company will suspend operations at plants in Yorii, Saitama Prefecture, and Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, on Jan. 5-6 in addition to the New Year’s holidays and reduce production there on Jan. 7-9.

In China, the Japanese automaker will halt operations at three joint venture plants with Dongfeng Motor for five days from Dec. 29 as earlier planned.

Honda reduced vehicle production in North America in October and November because of a shortage of chips from Nexperia amid tensions between the United States and China.