New Year Crowding on Outbound JR Travel to Peak on Dec. 27, Inbound on Jan. 3; Shinkansen Trains Mostly Fully Booked through End of Month, Says JR Group
15:08 JST, December 17, 2025
Crowding for outbound JR trains is expected to peak on Dec. 27 and inbound on Jan. 3, according to JR Group’s six companies.
The companies announced Tuesday where reservation statuses stand of Monday for their Shinkansen and conventional lines during Dec. 26 through Jan. 4.
According to Central Japan Railway Co., outbound Tokaido Shinkansen Nozomi and Hikari services are nearly fully booked for the morning of Dec. 27 and the morning of the next day. East Japan Railway Co. said that outbound services on the Tohoku, Akita, Yamagata and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines are almost fully booked from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Hopes for Seafood Exports Shot Down in China Spat
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Japan Exports Rise in October as Slump in U.S. Sales Eases
-
Govt Aims to Expand NISA Program Lineup, Abolish Age Restriction
-
Blanket Eel Trade Restrictions Rejected
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Hopes for Seafood Exports Shot Down in China Spat
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
Japan Exports Rise in October as Slump in U.S. Sales Eases
-
Govt Aims to Expand NISA Program Lineup, Abolish Age Restriction