AR Godzilla Attraction Opens at Tokyo Dome City; Experience Immersed in World of Film

Courtesy of Tokyo Dome Corp. and Graffity Inc.

A scene from “Godzilla AR: Godzilla vs the Tokyo Dome”

Tokyo Dome Corp.’s new augmented reality Godzilla attraction opened on Wednesday at Tokyo Dome City in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo.

By putting on goggles and headphones, “Godzilla AR: Godzilla vs the Tokyo Dome” allows visitors to feel as if they have stepped into a movie. As visitors watch Godzilla advance toward Tokyo Dome in the outdoor attraction, they can see an about 100-meter-tall 3D Godzilla appear amid real-world structures, such as Tokyo Dome.

Graffity Inc., a Tokyo-based firm involved in the development of AR content, codeveloped the visual elements.

The attraction is about 10 minutes long. The fee is ¥1,300 and is open to visitors aged 10 and up. Tokyo Dome aims to draw 100,000 visitors annually.