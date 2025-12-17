Hot word :

AR Godzilla Attraction Opens at Tokyo Dome City; Experience Immersed in World of Film

Courtesy of Tokyo Dome Corp. and Graffity Inc.
A scene from “Godzilla AR: Godzilla vs the Tokyo Dome”

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:38 JST, December 17, 2025

Tokyo Dome Corp.’s new augmented reality Godzilla attraction opened on Wednesday at Tokyo Dome City in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo.

By putting on goggles and headphones, “Godzilla AR: Godzilla vs the Tokyo Dome” allows visitors to feel as if they have stepped into a movie. As visitors watch Godzilla advance toward Tokyo Dome in the outdoor attraction, they can see an about 100-meter-tall 3D Godzilla appear amid real-world structures, such as Tokyo Dome.

Graffity Inc., a Tokyo-based firm involved in the development of AR content, codeveloped the visual elements.

The attraction is about 10 minutes long. The fee is ¥1,300 and is open to visitors aged 10 and up. Tokyo Dome aims to draw 100,000 visitors annually.

