AR Godzilla Attraction Opens at Tokyo Dome City; Experience Immersed in World of Film
11:38 JST, December 17, 2025
Tokyo Dome Corp.’s new augmented reality Godzilla attraction opened on Wednesday at Tokyo Dome City in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo.
By putting on goggles and headphones, “Godzilla AR: Godzilla vs the Tokyo Dome” allows visitors to feel as if they have stepped into a movie. As visitors watch Godzilla advance toward Tokyo Dome in the outdoor attraction, they can see an about 100-meter-tall 3D Godzilla appear amid real-world structures, such as Tokyo Dome.
You may also like to readGiant Statue of Original Godzilla to Hit Tokyo’s Haneda Airport Next Month, Joined by Smaller Figure from Latest Film Godzilla Lands in Ikebukuro to Promote Traffic Safety
Graffity Inc., a Tokyo-based firm involved in the development of AR content, codeveloped the visual elements.
The attraction is about 10 minutes long. The fee is ¥1,300 and is open to visitors aged 10 and up. Tokyo Dome aims to draw 100,000 visitors annually.
Related Tags
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Hopes for Seafood Exports Shot Down in China Spat
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Japan Exports Rise in October as Slump in U.S. Sales Eases
-
Niigata Gov. to OK Restart of N-Plant; Kashiwazaki-Kariwa May Be Tepco’s 1st Restarted Plant Since 2011
-
Blanket Eel Trade Restrictions Rejected
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Hopes for Seafood Exports Shot Down in China Spat
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
Japan Exports Rise in October as Slump in U.S. Sales Eases
-
Niigata Gov. to OK Restart of N-Plant; Kashiwazaki-Kariwa May Be Tepco’s 1st Restarted Plant Since 2011