IBM Japan President Yamaguchi to Chair Executives Group Keizai Doyukai



IBM Japan President Akio Yamaguchi

IBM Japan President Akio Yamaguchi has been chosen to succeed Takeshi Niinami as chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, known as Keizai Doyukai.

Yamaguchi, 61, is set to take the position after his appointment was approved in principle at a board meeting on Tuesday. He is expected to be formally installed after a vote at the organization’s general meeting of members. Yamaguchi was appointed following the resignation of Niinami, who stepped down on Sept. 30 after controversy over supplements that were suspected of containing illegal ingredients.

Yamaguchi is set to hold the position until March 2026, and then two additional two-year terms that will begin in April 2026.

Yamaguchi joined IBM Japan in 1987 and became president in 2019. He has served as a vice chairman at Doyukai since 2022, and will be only the second person from IBM Japan to lead the organization, following Kakutaro Kitashiro who served in the role from fiscal 2003 through fiscal 2006.

Doyukai is one of Japan’s three major business groups, alongside Keidanren (Japan Business Federation) and the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.