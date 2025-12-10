JR East to Unveil Suica’s New Mascot around Nov. 2026
20:38 JST, December 10, 2025
A new mascot character for the Suica transit IC card will be unveiled around Nov. 18 of next year, East Japan Railway Co. announced on Tuesday. The date marks the 25th anniversary of the launch of the Suica service.
The beloved penguin mascot, which has been the face of the card for 25 years, is scheduled to retire at the end of the next fiscal year and will be succeeded by the new character.
Details of the selection process will be announced in February. After the new character’s design is unveiled in November, a public contest will be held to choose its nickname. A “baton-passing ceremony” for the character changeover is planned for the end of the next fiscal year, and events and sales of commemorative merchandise are planned to generate excitement.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Hopes for Seafood Exports Shot Down in China Spat
-
Govt Plans to Urge Municipalities to Help Residents Cope with Rising Prices
-
Essential Services Shortage to Hit Japan’s GDP By Up to ¥76 Tril. By 2040
-
Japan GDP Down Annualized 1.8% in July-Sept.
-
Niigata Gov. to OK Restart of N-Plant; Kashiwazaki-Kariwa May Be Tepco’s 1st Restarted Plant Since 2011
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Hopes for Seafood Exports Shot Down in China Spat
-
Govt Plans to Urge Municipalities to Help Residents Cope with Rising Prices
-
Essential Services Shortage to Hit Japan’s GDP By Up to ¥76 Tril. By 2040
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
Japan GDP Down Annualized 1.8% in July-Sept.