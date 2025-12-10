Cumulative Sales of TOTO’s Washlet Exceed 70 Million Units; Sales Surge in U.S.

Courtesy of TOTO Ltd.

TOTO’s Washlet, which is experiencing a surge in sales in the U.S.

TOTO Ltd. announced on Tuesday that cumulative sales of its ‘Washlet’ warm-water electric bidet toilet seats surpassed 70 million units in November. This milestone was reached in just three years and three months since the 60-million-unit mark in August 2022. Growth has been particularly strong in the United States, accelerating the product’s global adoption.

Initially launched in Japan in 1980, the product faced challenges, taking 18 years and one month to sell its first 10 million units, achieved in 1998. Sales began growing in Asia, Europe and the United States from the 2010s.

It took three years and eight months to go from 40 million units sold to 50 million units. It took three years and five months to go from 50 million units to 60 million units. It took even less time to reach the 70-million-unit mark.

Sales have been the strongest in the United States over the past five years. Amid toilet paper shortages caused by pandemic-related logistics disruptions, the Washlet which cleans the bottom without the need for toilet paper received significant attention. Sales in fiscal 2020 surged to 1.8 times the previous year’s level and have continued to rise since.

TOTO positions the Washlet as a key item for overseas market expansion. The strategy is to boost sales and enhance brand recognition, thereby driving sales of toilets, faucet hardware and other fixtures.