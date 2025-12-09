Junichi Hanzawa Expected to Be Promoted to MUFG President, Group CEO Hironori Kamezawa to Become Group’s Chairperson



Junichi Hanzawa , right , Masakazu Osawa

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has started final coordination to promote MUFG Bank President Junichi Hanzawa to MUFG president and the bank’s Senior Managing Executive Officer Masakazu Osawa to become the bank’s president.

MUFG President and Group CEO Hironori Kamezawa is expected to become the group’s chairperson.

Hanzawa had worked in key posts, mainly positions in the planning division drawing up management strategies, before becoming the bank’s president in 2021.

With the start of a “world with interest rates,” the significance of deposits, which are used as the capital for loans, has become increasingly important for the banking industry. Under such circumstances, Hanzawa promoted initiatives to broaden the bank’s client base by offering such things as a financial service for individual customers.

Osawa has extensive experience abroad and was also on loan to a securities firm. He has been involved in establishing a joint venture with the U.S. securities firm Morgan Stanley and acquiring Thailand’s Bank of Ayudhya.

Responsible for the bank’s digital division, he has also taken the initiative in investing in foreign firms and promoting mobile payment services.