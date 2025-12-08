Hot word :

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in Final Stages of Promoting MUFG Bank President Junichi Hanzawa to President

Junichi Hanzawa, president of MUFG Bank, Ltd.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:43 JST, December 8, 2025

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has entered the final stage of arrangements to promote Junichi Hanzawa, 60, to its president next spring, according to sources.

Hanzawa is currently president of MUFG Bank, Ltd., a subsidiary of the financial group.

The financial group is expected to decide on the promotion by mid-December.

