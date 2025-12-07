Hot word :

Sushiro Opens 1st Stores in Shanghai

Jiji Press
The Sushiro Shanghai Global Harbor outlet

Jiji Press

11:08 JST, December 7, 2025

SHANGHAI (Jiji Press) — Japanese conveyor-belt sushi chain Sushiro opened two outlets in Shanghai on Saturday, marking its first stores in the city and bringing its total number of outlets in mainland China to 71.

Around 700 groups of customers lined up at opening despite tense Japan-China relations, requiring some to wait up to 14 hours to enter an outlet.

A female university student who visited the Sushiro Shanghai Global Harbor outlet said she had eaten at a Sushiro outlet during her trip to Japan and came to the Shanghai store for the opening. She added that she was not particularly concerned about the political situation.

The chain’s operator, Food & Life Companies Ltd., has prioritized overseas expansion and plans to open more outlets mainly across Asia, including Chinese-speaking regions.

