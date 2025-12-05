Toyota Unveils GR GT Hybrid Sports Car at Woven City Test Site
16:06 JST, December 5, 2025
Toyota Motor Corp. on Friday unveiled its high-performance sports car, the GR GT, at an event in Woven City, the test site that has replaced a Toyota factory in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture. The company said it is aiming for a market launch around 2027, when it also plans to release a race car, the GR GT3.
The GR GT is a hybrid powered by a 4-liter, V8 twin-turbo engine paired with an electric motor. Toyota said the car is the first in its lineup to adopt an aluminum frame, which is meant to reduce weight. The car is expected to be able to reach speeds of 320 kilometers per hour, according to the company.
Toyota also unveiled the LFA Concept, an electric sports car, for its Lexus brand.
