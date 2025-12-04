Japanese Firms Sue U.S. Govt for Return of Collected Tariffs

Reuters file photo

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington on April 2.

Japanese companies, including U.S. subsidiaries of Toyota Tsusho Corp., Sumitomo Chemical Co. and Ricoh Co. have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government through the U.S. Court of International Trade, it has been learned. The plaintiffs want a return of tariffs collected under U.S. President Donald Trump administration’s high tariff measures.

The move comes as the U.S. Supreme Court continues to hear arguments over the legality of the “reciprocal tariffs” and other measures invoked by the Trump administration, with the aim of securing refunds should the tariffs be ruled illegal.

The plaintiffs also include U.S. subsidiaries of Yokohama Rubber Co., Ushio Inc., NGK Insulators, Ltd., Kawasaki Motors, Ltd., Yamazaki Mazak Corp. and Proterial, Ltd. The plaintiffs demand full refunds of all tariffs paid to date if the Supreme Court rules them unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court held oral arguments in November, during which even conservative justices leaning toward the Republican Party expressed skepticism about the presidential authority used to justify the tariff measures. The Supreme Court’s ruling could come as early as the end of this year.