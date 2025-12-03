Shimamura Opens 1st Shop in Southeast Asia, Casual Clothing Chain Makes Foray in Bangkok

Takashi Itoda / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shima Park, Shimamura Co.’s first shop in Southeast Asia, is seen on its opening day in Bangkok on Tuesday.

BANGKOK — Shimamura Co., the operator of casual clothing chains, opened a shop in central Bangkok on Tuesday as its first branch in Southeast Asia.

Named “Shima Park,” the shop is located at a shopping mall and focuses on items for children and women up to their 30s from higher-income families. It offers about 5,000 items, which are priced 30% to 50% higher than those on shelves at shops in Japan.

The company aims to raise its profile mainly through social media, and has also opened an e-commerce site for the country.

In Thailand, Shimamura aims to promote itself in a different approach from the one it employs in Japan, where the company runs shops mostly at locations convenient for customers visiting by car.

“We will determine the features of Thai customers, such as what can sell well among them, to use those findings for our next stage,” said Tsuyoki Saito, Shimamura’s executive officer.