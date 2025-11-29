ANA Cancels 95 Domestic Flights Due to Software Issue Affecting Airbus A320

Reuters file photo

The logo of Airbus is seen in Villepinte, near Paris, on Nov. 18.

All Nippon Airways said Saturday morning that it had canceled 95 domestic flights to update software on 34 of its Airbus A320 aircraft.

About 13,200 people have been affected by the cancellations, which include flights between Haneda Airport and Kansai Airport.

The airline also said flights scheduled for Sunday and later may be affected.

Meanwhile, budget airlines Star Flyer and Peach Aviation said Saturday that they will also update the software of their Airbus aircraft, though neither had any flight cancellations planned.

Japan Airlines, which does not own any aircraft in need of the software update, said that it had no plans to cancel flights.

Airbus A320 series entered commercial service in 1988 and competes globally against Boeing 737 series.

More than 12,000 A320 aircraft, Airbus’ best-selling model, have been delivered to airline companies to date.