Toyota to Launch Redesigned Rav4, Accelerating Software-Defined Vehicle Shift with New ‘Arene’ Operating System

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Toyota Motor Corp.’s RAV4 new model

Toyota Motor Corp. is set to launch the new model of its flagship SUV, the RAV4, on Dec. 17, marking the vehicle’s first full redesign in about six years, it has been learned.

This SUV, being the first to feature Toyota’s “Arene” proprietary software, will accelerate the company’s development of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), which allow functions to be added or updated through software.

The new sixth generation RAV4 will exclusively be hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The all-electric driving range of the plug-in hybrid has been significantly extended from the current 95 kilometers to 150 kilometers.

Arene acts as the underlying software platform that runs a diverse range of vehicle functions, including advanced driving assistance and voice recognition, forming the core of Toyota’s SDV strategy.

By installing it in the RAV4 — a global strategic vehicle selling approximately 1 million units annually in around 180 countries and regions worldwide — Toyota aims to collect a large amount of data.