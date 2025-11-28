Fans Can See Hello Kitty, Pompompurin, Other Beloved Sanrio Characters at New Online VR Theme Park from Dec.
14:23 JST, November 28, 2025
Sanrio Co. fans will be able to “visit” Virtual Sanrio Puroland, the company’s online virtual reality theme park, from Dec. 11.
Visitors will be able to watch VR videos of parades and attractions, as the company aims to increase engagement with fans both at home and abroad.
Users will be able to control their avatars to participate in parades featuring popular Sanrio characters, such as Hello Kitty, Pompompurin and Cinnamoroll, or play various games. Content related to KizunaAI, a virtual YouTuber considered to be a pioneer in the industry, can also be seen.
Sanrio recommends using a computer with adequate performance and VR goggles, though some experiences are accessible using a smartphone. Most of the content can be experienced for free, but some items and videos will require a fee.
Sanrio is strengthening its efforts in games and digital distribution. The decision to open the VR theme park was made following the company’s strong performance, including having more than 10 million people watch its online VR music festivals, which have been held since 2021.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Japan Resumes Scallop Exports to China
-
Shinkansen Car Shown for Train That Could Travel at 500 kph in Japan
-
Foreign Automakers Claim Half of Japan’s EV Market, but Stiffer Competition Is on the Way
-
Japan Govt to Invest ¥100 Billion in Chipmaker Rapidus
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Japan Resumes Scallop Exports to China
-
Corporate Interim Earnings: Companies Must Devise Ways to Overcome Trump Tariffs