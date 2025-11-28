Fans Can See Hello Kitty, Pompompurin, Other Beloved Sanrio Characters at New Online VR Theme Park from Dec.

© 2025 SANRIO CO., LTD.

Virtual Sanrio Puroland, Sanrio Co.’s online virtual reality theme park

Sanrio Co. fans will be able to “visit” Virtual Sanrio Puroland, the company’s online virtual reality theme park, from Dec. 11.

Visitors will be able to watch VR videos of parades and attractions, as the company aims to increase engagement with fans both at home and abroad.

Users will be able to control their avatars to participate in parades featuring popular Sanrio characters, such as Hello Kitty, Pompompurin and Cinnamoroll, or play various games. Content related to KizunaAI, a virtual YouTuber considered to be a pioneer in the industry, can also be seen.

Sanrio recommends using a computer with adequate performance and VR goggles, though some experiences are accessible using a smartphone. Most of the content can be experienced for free, but some items and videos will require a fee.

Sanrio is strengthening its efforts in games and digital distribution. The decision to open the VR theme park was made following the company’s strong performance, including having more than 10 million people watch its online VR music festivals, which have been held since 2021.