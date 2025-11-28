Cyberattacks Against Companies on the Rise; Asahi, Askul among Firms Suffering System Problems Due to Ransomware

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.’s headquarters in Sumida Ward, Tokyo

Cyberattacks targeting Japanese companies have been on the rise, wreaking increasingly severe damage in recent years.

A survey conducted by information security firm Trend Micro Inc. in 2024 found that damages suffered by companies affected by cyberattacks over the past three years was estimated to be about ¥171 million, up ¥46 million from its 2023 survey.

According to the National Police Agency, the number of reported ransomware incidents also remains high, reaching 116 cases in the first half of this year — tying the record set in the second half of 2022.

A cyberattack on Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., for example, caused system failures which disrupted product shipments, leading to other major beer producers being deluged with substitute orders from liquor wholesalers, bars, restaurants and other businesses.

Kirin Brewery Co., Sapporo Breweries Ltd. and Suntory Holdings Ltd. were therefore forced to adjust their own shipments, prioritizing stable supply to existing customers. To avoid running out of stock, Kirin decided to halt shipments of beer products for year-end gifts at the end of this month. Sapporo and Suntory have also significantly narrowed their range of products on offer.

In October, major office goods seller Askul Corp. also fell victim to ransomware, forcing it to halt accepting and shipping online orders.

It has partially resumed manually processing corporate shipments, but its shipping capacity remains at only about 10%-20% of normal levels. This has impacted companies that outsource part of their deliveries to Askul, such as Ryohin Keikaku Co., which sells household goods under the “Muji” brand name, and sundry goods retailer The Loft Co.

“Companies need to recognize that cyberattacks can shake the very foundation of their business,” Trend Micro Senior Specialist Masaya Takahashi said. “There is demand for the government to work with companies to create opportunities to share information about the types of cyberattacks that exist,” he pointed out.