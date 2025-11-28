Kashiwazaki-Kariwa N-Reactor Expected to Resume Operations in Jan., Prefectural Assembly Support Thought to Be High
12:28 JST, November 28, 2025
NIIGATA — The No. 6 reactor at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power station in Niigata Prefecture is expected to resume operation in January of next year, provided the necessary procedures move forward smoothly.
Takeyuki Inagaki, superintendent of the power station, said at a regular press conference on Thursday that Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. intends to file a restart application with the Nuclear Regulation Authority after the local consent procedure is completed during the prefectural assembly’s ordinary session in December.
Inagaki estimated the NRA’s inspection period before the restart, saying, “Judging by the results from other electric power companies, it will probably be around three weeks.”
Niigata Gov. Hideyo Hanazumi has announced his intention to accept the restart, and the prefectural assembly is also expected to support it.
