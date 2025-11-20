Hot word :

JR Chuo Sobu Local Line, Sobu Rapid Line Resume Operations; Some Trains Still Suspended or Delayed

Japan News file photo
JR East sign

The Japan News

17:09 JST, November 20, 2025

JR Chuo Sobu Local Line and Sobu Rapid Line resumed operations at around 4:13 p.m. However, some trains have been suspended or delayed.

Service on the JR Chuo Sobu Local Line had been suspended between Mitaka and Chiba stations since around 2:55 p.m. on Thursday due to an accident involving a person at JR Higashi-Funabashi Station. The Sobu Rapid Line was also suspended between Tokyo and Chiba stations due to this accident.

