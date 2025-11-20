JR Chuo Sobu Local Line, Sobu Rapid Line Resume Operations; Some Trains Still Suspended or Delayed
17:09 JST, November 20, 2025
JR Chuo Sobu Local Line and Sobu Rapid Line resumed operations at around 4:13 p.m. However, some trains have been suspended or delayed.
Service on the JR Chuo Sobu Local Line had been suspended between Mitaka and Chiba stations since around 2:55 p.m. on Thursday due to an accident involving a person at JR Higashi-Funabashi Station. The Sobu Rapid Line was also suspended between Tokyo and Chiba stations due to this accident.
Related Tags
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
No End in Sight to Soaring Food Prices; Rising Costs for Labor, Logistics, Materials Continue to Be Passed on to Customers
-
Nikkei Index Tops 50,000 in Historic 1st, Propelled by AI, Semiconductor Stocks
-
Authorize Foreign-Grown Shine Muscat Grapes? Agriculture Ministry Says Yes; Yamanashi Prefecture Says No
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Plan for major Japanese Investment in U.S. Released ; Will Span Sectors Including Energy and AI
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
No End in Sight to Soaring Food Prices; Rising Costs for Labor, Logistics, Materials Continue to Be Passed on to Customers
-
Nikkei Index Tops 50,000 in Historic 1st, Propelled by AI, Semiconductor Stocks
-
Authorize Foreign-Grown Shine Muscat Grapes? Agriculture Ministry Says Yes; Yamanashi Prefecture Says No
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours