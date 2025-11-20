Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Business>Companies

JR Chuo Sobu Local Line, Sobu Rapid Line Suspend Operations Thursday Afternoon

Japan News file photo
JR East sign

The Japan News

16:05 JST, November 20, 2025

The JR Chuo Sobu local line suspended all operations between Mitaka and Chiba stations at around 2:55 p.m. on Thursday due to an accident involving a person at Higashi-Funabashi Station.

The Sobu rapid line also suspended all operations between Tokyo and Chiba stations due to this accident.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Companies Page

Companies Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING