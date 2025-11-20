JR Chuo Sobu Local Line, Sobu Rapid Line Suspend Operations Thursday Afternoon
16:05 JST, November 20, 2025
The JR Chuo Sobu local line suspended all operations between Mitaka and Chiba stations at around 2:55 p.m. on Thursday due to an accident involving a person at Higashi-Funabashi Station.
The Sobu rapid line also suspended all operations between Tokyo and Chiba stations due to this accident.
