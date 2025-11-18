Bic Camera Completes Renovations at 3 Ikebukuro Stores; JR Yamanote Line Platform Sign Now Reads ‘Ikebukuro (BicCamera Mae)’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A newly established character goods corner is seen at BicCamera Ikebukuro Main Store in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, on Nov. 14.

Major electronics retailer Bic Camera Inc. has completed renovations on three of its stores in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district, including its flagship location.

As competition among electronics retailers intensifies in the district, where Bic Camera’s was founded, the company is putting its efforts into drawing more customers.

The three stores — Ikebukuro Main Store, Ikebukuro Cameras PC Building and Ikebukuro West Store — had been undergoing renovations on their sales floors since June while operations continued.

At the main store, new features, such as a character goods corner in the game and toy section, were introduced to attract more young female shoppers.

The company has also temporarily increased the sales staff, who have extensive product knowledge, and expanded areas where customers can try out gaming PCs, beauty appliances and other products.

Meanwhile, Yamada Denki Co. opened its flagship LABI Ikebukuro in the district in September, and Yodobashi Camera Co. has plans to follow suit.

Signs displaying the name of Ikebukuro Station on the platform of the JR Yamanote Line have been changed to Ikebukuro (BicCamera Mae), meaning “in front of BicCamera,” to coincide with the three stores’ renovations.

The trains’ departure melody has been Bic Camera’s theme song since March last year.