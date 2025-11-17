NASCAR Race Cars Roar Down Japan’s Fuji Speedway in Auto Culture Exchange
14:48 JST, November 17, 2025
A NASCAR exhibition took place at Fuji Speedway in Shizuoka Prefecture as an exchange of auto culture between Japan and the United States.
The event was hosted by the Automobile Business & Culture Association of Japan, an umbrella group for auto-related companies and industry organizations.
The exhibition brought together six race cars from Toyota Motor Corp., and U.S. automakers Ford Motor Co. and Chevrolet, all of which race in NASCAR.
During the demonstration runs, prominent drivers from Japan and the United States took the wheel and ran laps around the circuit. Before the cars went out, Akio Toyoda, who heads the association and serves as chairman of Toyota Motor, addressed the crowd, saying, “I want you to feel the sound and the raw power.”
