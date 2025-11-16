Hot word :

Soy Sauce Giant Kikkoman Considers Boosting Production of Singapore Plant

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Yuzaburo Mogi, honorary chairman of Kikkoman Corp., speaks at a recent press conference in Singapore.

By Takashi Itoda / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

12:24 JST, November 16, 2025

SINGAPORE — Major Japanese soy sauce manufacturer Kikkoman Corp. is considering increasing its production capacity in Southeast Asia, the company’s honorary chairman Yuzaburo Mogi said during a recent press conference in Singapore.

Thursday’s press conference was part of an event marking the 40th anniversary of the launch of soy sauce shipments from the company’s Singapore plant.“

With per-capita income increasing in Asia, Singapore’s role will become more important,” said Mogi, expressing his intention to boost the company’s production capacity at the plant to meet growing demand in Southeast Asia.

The Singapore plant, Kikkoman’s second overseas facility to begin production after the one in the United States, began shipping soy sauce in 1984. It currently exports products to Southeast Asian countries and Australia.

Mogi said soy sauce is widely used in Asia. “It is important that the seasoning is used not only for Japanese cuisine but also for local dishes,” he added.

Along with its planned production increase, the company is considering expanding its lineup for Muslim consumers, whose population is growing in Southeast Asia.

