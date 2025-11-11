JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
17:07 JST, November 11, 2025
East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) announced Tuesday that the penguin mascot beloved for 25 years as the face of its Suica transit IC card will retire at the end of next fiscal year. The baton will be passed to a new character. Voices expressing regret over parting with the character—whose adorable appearance on card surfaces and smartphone app screens garnered popularity—are likely to spread.
Suica began service in 2001. The penguin character has been used since the start, serving as the “face of advertising” on posters and other materials, and also appearing on Suica card designs.
Based on the Adelie penguin inhabiting Antarctica, related goods such as stationery, accessories, and plush toys are also sold. JR East plans to implement various campaigns targeting penguin fans and others until the end of fiscal 2026.
According to JR East, the selection of the new character will involve participation from railway passengers and other users. Specific details regarding the application process and content will be announced once finalized.
Suica enables “touch and go” passage through automatic ticket gates with just a light touch, even while stored in a wallet or pass case, helping alleviate congestion at gates during rush hour. As of March this year, over 110 million cards have been issued.
