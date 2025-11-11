Japan Mobility Show Saw over 1 Million Attendees

The Associated Press

AP Photo/Louise Delmotte

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — More than 1 million people visited the Japan Mobility Show 2025, which showcased not only mobility solutions evolving toward the future but the legacies of the Japanese auto industry.

Taking place at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center in the capital’s Koto Ward from Oct. 30 to Sunday, the show attracted 1.01 million visitors, according to the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, the organizer of the biennial event.

Although the visitor total was lower than the previous show’s 1.11 million, the number of participating companies and groups increased to an all-time high of 522, the JAMA noted.

Many models had their world premieres at the 2025 show, including Toyota Motor Corp.’s Century coupe, the first car with the independent Century badge, its six-wheel LS Concept minivan, Honda Motor Co.’s 0 Alpha prototype, Mazda Motor Corp.’s Vision X-Coupe concept with a carbon dioxide trap system, Nissan Motor Co.’s Elgrand luxury minivan with a third-generation e-POWER hybrid powertrain and Subaru Corp.’s Performance-B and -E STI concepts.

New personal mobility vehicles won attention as well. Toyota displayed its “Kids mobi” robocar and “Walk me” four-legged walking chair, while Suzuki Motor Corp. exhibited the MOQBA 2, a four-legged vehicle that can go up and down stairways without unbalancing the rider, or load.

Meanwhile, epoch-making Japanese cars from the postwar period, such as Nissan’s Prince Skyline 2000GT and Honda’s Civic CVCC, were displayed in the “Time-Slip Garage” area, not only evoking nostalgia among older people but attracting fresh interest from younger generations.