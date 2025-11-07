Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Business>Companies

Canon to Launch New High-End Mirrorless Camera, Shooting for Professional Photographers and Newcomers

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Canon Inc.’s new high-end mirrorless camera, the EOS R6 Mark III

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:39 JST, November 7, 2025

Canon Inc. plans to release a new high-end mirrorless camera, the EOS R6 Mark III, on Nov. 21, according to the company.

Designed for a broad range of users, from novices to serious enthusiasts, the camera delivers upgraded performance in high-speed burst shooting and autofocus accuracy, Canon announced Thursday.

The resolution has increased from 24.2 million pixels in the previous model to 32.5 million pixels. It also supports high-speed continuous shooting at up to about 40 frames per second, making it ideal for capturing wildlife and sports action.

The camera is also equipped with a function that allows it to prioritize the detection of people who have been registered in advance. The camera body is priced at ¥429,000 on Canon’s online store.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Companies Page

Companies Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING