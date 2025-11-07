Canon to Launch New High-End Mirrorless Camera, Shooting for Professional Photographers and Newcomers

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Canon Inc.’s new high-end mirrorless camera, the EOS R6 Mark III

Canon Inc. plans to release a new high-end mirrorless camera, the EOS R6 Mark III, on Nov. 21, according to the company.

Designed for a broad range of users, from novices to serious enthusiasts, the camera delivers upgraded performance in high-speed burst shooting and autofocus accuracy, Canon announced Thursday.

The resolution has increased from 24.2 million pixels in the previous model to 32.5 million pixels. It also supports high-speed continuous shooting at up to about 40 frames per second, making it ideal for capturing wildlife and sports action.

The camera is also equipped with a function that allows it to prioritize the detection of people who have been registered in advance. The camera body is priced at ¥429,000 on Canon’s online store.