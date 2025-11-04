Hot word :

Giant Statue of Original Godzilla to Hit Tokyo’s Haneda Airport Next Month, Joined by Smaller Figure from Latest Film

TM&©TOHO CO., LTD.
Artist’s rendition of a giant Godzilla statue to be installed at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:31 JST, November 4, 2025

The largest-ever indoor Godzilla statue in Japan will be towering over a facility at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport from late December, Toho Co. and facility operators have announced.

Measuring about 40 meters long and 9 meters tall, the statue will be installed at the airport’s Terminal 3 for a year.

The design is based on the version of Godzilla featured in the eponymous 1954 film — the first in the series. The statue will be positioned over restaurants and souvenir shops, peering down at travelers and visitors in the third-floor departure lobby.

A Godzilla figure from the 2023 film “Godzilla Minus One” will also be on display in the second-floor arrivals lobby.

Toho, Japan Airport Terminal Co. and Tokyo International Air Terminal Corp. said they hoped their joint project would help create memorable travel experiences for visitors to Japan.

