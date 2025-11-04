New Sunset Tour Introduced at Renovated JAL Sky Museum at Haneda

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An airplane is exhibited inside a hanger at Haneda Airport in Ota Ward, Tokyo.

Japan Airlines Co. has reopened the JAL Sky Museum at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, introducing a new tour which allows visitors to witness a magnificent view of the sunset next to aircraft inside a hangar.

The museum reopened on Saturday after undergoing renovations for the first time in four years. JAL has increased operating days from five to six days a week, and daily visitor time slots were increased from three to four or five.

The facility first opened in 2013 and attracts more than annual 100,000 visitors. Visitors can see aircraft up close inside a hangar, and exhibits include the history of flight attendant uniforms and guidebooks that were once distributed on board.

Admission is ¥1,000 for everyone aged 13 and older and free for children aged 6-12. Children younger than elementary school age are not permitted. Advance application is required, and reservations can be made on the facility’s website.