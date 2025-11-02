Suzuki to Resume Accepting Orders for New Jimny Nomade Model Next January

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Suzuki’s Jimny Nomade

Suzuki Motor Corp. will resume accepting orders for the new Jimny Nomade on Jan. 30, 2026, after being forced to suspend orders due to a flood of orders, the company has announced.

The Nomade is the first 5-door model in the Jimny series of four-wheel drives, and its release was announced this past January. While the annual sales target was set at about 14,500 units, orders for about 50,000 units flooded in, forcing the company to stop accepting orders just five days later.

The model boasts larger rear seats and a bigger trunk space than other Jimny models, which may be why demand from families and others has grown more than expected. The cars are produced in India and imported to Japan. Prices start at ¥2.65 million.

Since July, the company has increased monthly production by 170%, but has not yet completed delivery of the initial orders.