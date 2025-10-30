Nexperia Chip Crisis Forces Honda to Suspend Production at Mexico Plant
17:15 JST, October 30, 2025
Honda Motor Co. has suspended production at an automobile plant in Mexico due to disruptions in semiconductor supplies from Nexperia, a Chinese-owned semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in the Netherlands, Honda officials said Wednesday.
The Chinese government has restricted exports of Nexperia products since Oct. 4 amid a standoff with the Dutch government.
The suspension at the Celaya plant in central Mexico began Tuesday, and it has not been decided when production will resume. The plant has an annual production capacity of 200,000 vehicles, primarily the HR-V sport utility vehicle (SUV), with a significant portion exported to other parts of North America. Honda has been adjusting production in the United States and Canada since Monday.
The Dutch government decided in late September to place Nexperia under its control citing security concerns. In response, the Chinese government on Oct. 4 imposed restrictions on exports of semiconductors produced by Nexperia in China.
Honda and other automakers use Nexperia-made semiconductors in components like electronic control units. Automotive industry groups in Japan and Europe have issued statements warning that the semiconductor shortage could impact vehicle production.
