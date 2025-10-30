Toyota to ‘Reverse Import’ U.S.-made Cars to Japan, in Investment Plan Stated by U.S. Government
14:11 JST, October 30, 2025
Toyota Motor Corp. on Wednesday revealed a plan to “reverse import” its cars manufactured in the United States to Japan.
The Camry sedan is among the models Toyota is considering to reverse import.
“We have not yet confirmed which models (will be reverse imported) or the costs involved, but we will conduct (the plan) when the environment is ready,” said Hiroyuki Ueda, chief officer of Toyota’s External and Public Affairs Group, at the Japan Mobility Show in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.
Toyota’s plan was also listed by the U.S. government as an example of Japan’s investment in the United States in a fact sheet released Tuesday. “Toyota plans to export its U.S.-made vehicles to Japan and open its distribution platform in Japan to U.S. automakers,” the fact sheet stated.
Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. will also discuss reverse importing vehicles manufactured in the United States to Japan, according to sources.
During his visit to Japan on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said Toyota is planning to invest $10 billion to build new plants across the United States. However, Ueda denied Trump’s statement, saying, “It is not something we have told (Trump).”
