Japan Mobility Show will Open to Public from Friday through Nov. 9 in Tokyo, with New Vehicles, Tech Unveiled

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Toyota Motor Corp. President Koji Sato introduces the new Corolla at the Japan Mobility Show in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

The Japan Mobility Show, Japan’s largest auto show, was opened to the press on Wednesday. About 500 companies and organizations are in attendance, a record high.

Alongside domestic and international automakers showcasing new models and prototypes, parts manufacturers and telecommunications companies will present the latest autonomous driving technologies, offering visitors a glimpse into the future of mobility.

Housed in Tokyo Big Sight in Koto Ward, Tokyo, the show will be open only to those with invitations on Thursday and open to the public from Friday through Nov. 9.

Toyota Motor Corp. is exhibiting its Land Cruiser FJ SUV, scheduled to go on sale in 2026, and a prototype of a two-door coupe version of its flagship luxury car, the Century. At its unveiling, Toyota Motor Chairman Akio Toyoda said, “We want to cultivate [the Century] as a brand that brings the spirit of Japan … out into the world.” While the Century has been marketed under the Toyota brand, it will henceforth be an independent brand.

Honda Motor Co. will unveil an electric SUV in its 0 Series line that is scheduled for sale in Japan and India starting in 2027. Honda will also display the sustainable rocket that successfully completed launching and landing tests.

Nissan Motor Co. will exhibit its latest Elgrand large minivan, scheduled for domestic launch in summer 2026.

BYD Auto Japan Inc., a subsidiary of the Chinese EV giant, will debut the Racco mini-car EV. Scheduled for launch in Japan in summer 2026, it marks the first BYD model designed specifically for overseas markets.

Formerly the Tokyo Motor Show, the Tokyo Mobility Show was first held under its current name in 2023.